Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Dec. 26

Fire spreads through a neighborhood in the town of Superior, east of Boulder, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Thy Vo/ The Colorado Sun

Friday update: Customers should have had their power restored overnight.

Original: Xcel Energy is warning consumers to expect periodic electric outages tonight in Grand County.

According to a press release from the company, the Boulder County wildfires have impacted Xcel Energy’s natural gas infrastructure that supports the system in Grand and other counties.

Another two Grand County residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of county deaths to 14.

Thirteen of those deaths have occurred this year, along with four deaths with COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. A death with COVID is considered a person who tested positive for COVID around the time of their death but the disease was not considered a contributing factor in their death.

During a shortened commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday, which included an update from Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker, the additional two deaths were not mentioned. Baker did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deaths or with updated information about the vaccination status of those who have died due to or with COVID in the county.

2:30 p.m. update: US Highway 34 has reopened.

Original: Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle crash and car fire on US Highway 34 near Granby.

Highway 34 between mile markers three and four is temporarily closed, according to the Grand Fire Protection District.

Grand County’s snow is not stopping yet.

With multiple feet of fresh snow blanketing the county, parts of Grand County will be under another winter weather warning beginning 5 a.m. Thursday and continuing through 5 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow will be likely with 10-20 inches expected on the highest elevation parts of Grand.

The northwest section of the county is also under a high wind warning from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday with gusts up to 75 mph possible.

Grand Lake’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been canceled after Winter Park made the same decision earlier Thursday.

Grand Lake Town Manager John Crone said the town was concerned for the safety of visitors and locals attempting to travel to Grand Lake during a winter storm.

Since Winter Park canceled their fireworks due to the weather forecast and Granby Ranch canceled all of its New Year’s Eve events for COVID, Grand Lake would have been the only display in the county.