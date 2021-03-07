Top 5 most-read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Feb. 28

The Fraser to Granby Trail, just south of the gazebo parking lot, overlooking Granby Ranch.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on SkyHiNews.com for the past week.

A man has been hospitalized for a fractured skull after he was struck in the head by a hammer.

According to Fraser Winter Park Police, officers were dispatched Tuesday to County Road 8 and Quail Drive for a report of an injured man bleeding from the head. Upon arrival, officers found the injured man and two others in a white pickup truck leaving the area.

The victim and a witness told police that they had been working in a home under construction on Quail Drive. The injured man told officers that during this work, a co-worker attacked him and struck him in the head with a hammer. The alleged attacker fled out the backdoor headed north toward County Road 8, according to the release.

– Amy Golden

Joining other Colorado ski-resort towns like Vail and Breckenridge, Granby has been named one of the 10 best places in the U.S. to buy a winter vacation home by the rental website Vacasa, which has the county ranked No. 9.

This is the first year Granby has appeared on Vacasa’s list, which was published in Forbes Magazine.

“It was no surprise that states like Colorado, Montana, and Vermont were featured prominently again this winter, but we did welcome a first-time destination to the list: Granby, Colorado, an up-and-coming mountain town nestled between Winter Park and Grand Lake,” Vacasa VP of Sales and Marketing Shaun Greer told Forbes.

– McKenna Harford

With vaccine availability still limited statewide and nationwide, Grand County is seeing a different type of visitor this winter: the vaccine tourist.

Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker reported that between a third and a half of vaccines distributed by a local provider have gone to non-residents. This impairs local work to immunize residents because of the limited number of vaccines allocated to the county.

Doses are distributed by the state to counties based on census population data, and Grand makes up only 0.3% of the state’s population. However, local providers can’t verify residency when distributing those vaccines.

– Amy Golden

Grand County’s four dispatchers are working 12 hour shifts alone.

During their shift, they answer all 911 and nonemergency calls at the 24-hour agency while simultaneously managing conversations across fire departments, emergency medical services, US Forest Service, search and rescue, and more. The lone dispatcher often goes without breaks, even if they’ve just addressed an intense call.

At the jail, the only officer on the floor sometimes waits 10-15 minutes to get back up if there’s a scuffle with an inmate. More than 20% of the positions in the 60-person sheriff’s office are currently vacant and it’s hurting services in the county.

– Amy Golden

Investigators believe they’ve found the man responsible for killing a pair of young women near Breckenridge in 1982.

On Jan. 6, 1982, Barbara Jo Oberholtzer, 29, and Annette Kay Schnee, 21, went missing near Breckenridge. They were found dead in the area about six months apart, but their killer has remained a mystery for nearly 40 years.

During a press conference at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Lakewood on Wednesday, officials announced their belief that they have finally caught the perpetrator. Alan Lee Phillips, 70, of Dumont, was arrested Feb. 24 on two charges each of first-degree homicide, kidnapping and assault. Phillips is in custody at the Park County Jail.

– Sawyer D’Argonne, Summit Daily News