Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Jan. 2

Alex Kaufman thought it would be an amusing website. Something to poke fun at the largest resort operator in North America.

So he bought epicliftlines.com for $12 last March, just as Vail Resorts announced a plan to slash the price of its popular Epic Pass by 20%.

“I thought ‘Oh, this could become a thing. This could be a situation,’” said Kaufman, who worked in the ski industry and at resorts in New England, Oregon and Colorado for 20 years.

Wintry weather is wreaking havoc on Grand County roads, and the county remains under a winter weather advisory until noon Thursday, Jan. 6.

The storm is expected to bring 5-10 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Wind and blowing snow are creating visibility issues on many roads in Grand County. There are currently multiple road closures in effect.

Mind Springs Health CEO and President Sharon Raggio resigned Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to Mind Springs Health, Chief Financial Officer Doug Pattison was appointed interim CEO after the board accepted Raggio’s resignation.

He will serve in that role while the Mind Springs Health board searches for a permanent replacement.

The Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District is eying a roughly 3,300 square foot expansion to the gym area at the Grand Park Recreation Center as the facility continues to see growing use.

Details of the project include adding a 1,700 square foot high-intensity interval training station and a 740 square foot group exercise class studio, as well as expanding the current weight training and equipment area by 850 square feet.

FVMRD Executive Director Scott Ledin said the expansion was identified in the rec district’s 2017 Master Plan as one of many projects for building on existing amenities.

Citing the heavy winter storm, West Grand and East Grand schools have canceled classes on Thursday.

East Grand School District released schools early Wednesday afternoon when the storm moved into Grand County and started causing travel issues.

Several roads in Grand were closed for visibility issues on Wednesday, including Colorado Highway 125 at US Highway 40, US Highway 40 between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs and County Road 1 at Colorado Highway 9.