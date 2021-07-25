Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of July 18

The following stories were the most well-read on http://www.SkyHiNews.com from July 18-24.

An Amtrak passenger train clipped an unloaded flatbed trailer being pulled by a semi on Friday in Grand County. According to Colorado State Patrol, only the train conductor suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

Courtesy Amber Holleman

One person suffered minor injuries when a westbound Amtrak train carrying 220 passengers hit a semi in Grand County at 12:23 p.m. Friday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the semi was pulling an unloaded flatbed trailer when it crossed the railroad tracks on County Road 21 off US Highway 40 in front of the oncoming train.

The railroad intersection near Parshall is marked by a sign but does not have a crossing bar or arm, according to CSP.

Firefighters are responding to a small fire approximately 2 miles southwest of the Rollins Pass Trailhead in Grand County.

Crews from East Grand Fire, Grand Fire, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the US Forest Service received a smoke report on Rollins Pass on Tuesday evening.

The fire was confirmed by the US Forest Service when the agency posted two photos of the small fire on Facebook later Tuesday night.

Both lanes of US Highway 40 on the west side of Berthoud Pass are closed due to a car crash.

The closure is between Robins Roost and mile marker 243, and drivers should expect delays. There is no estimated time for reopening.

See updates at http://www.cotrip.org .

A mudslide reported Wednesday afternoon has closed Colorado Highway 125 in both directions.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the road is completely blocked at mile post 10. The closure is between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek, two miles south of Willow Creek Pass.

There is no estimated time for reopening. Go to http://www.cotrip.org for the most recent updates.

Developers in the Fraser and Winter Park areas are facing an unprecedented challenge since Xcel Energy issued a moratorium on new natural gas customers due to capacity issues.

On Tuesday, Xcel representatives told the Winter Park Town Council they are working on a solution to speed up the installation of a 6 inch reinforcement line, which is supposed to solve the capacity issues.

Xcel paused all new applications on May 10 and notified the towns of the moratorium about a month later. The hold is in place for all new customers in the area. Customers with contracts and those who were in the contract process with Xcel won’t be impacted by the moratorium.