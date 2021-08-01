Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of July 25

The red dots represent short-term rentals that are unregistered and the blue dots represent registered short-term rentals. Over half of the advertised rentals are unregistered.

An explosion of short-term rentals, along with hundreds of violations related to the properties, has Grand County commissioners considering a moratorium on new licenses, as well as stricter policies and enforcement.

On Tuesday, commissioners heard County Planner Taylor Schlueter relay recent data about short-term rentals in the county. Schlueter said there are about 915 active short-term rentals in unincorporated Grand County, and over half of them — 493 units — are unregistered.

Short-term rentals are required to obtain a permit annually and pay a $25 per person fee based on the unit’s capacity.

The Kremmling Police Department is seeking help as police investigate a reported kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred Friday in Grand County.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a Parker woman notified police that she had been on Park Avenue in Kremmling at about 2:30 p.m. that afternoon when a man forced her into her car. The woman told police the man made her drive to County Road 73 near Fraser and sexually assaulted her.

The woman’s car is a white 2018 BMW X5 hatchback.

Fraser Winter Park Police are leaving no stone unturned as they investigate a mysteriously moved boulder.

On Tuesday, police shared that a large boulder in Fraser, near the Lions Ponds, had been dragged several hundred feet and was found near Safeway.

Fraser Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor said he believes a truck or vehicle with an attached trailer caught the boulder as the driver was turning onto US Highway 40 and then carried the boulder down the road a ways before dislodging it.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Colorado Highway 125 in Grand County while crews work to clear the route of mud, debris and snagged trees piled up on various bridges and guardrails.

When the highway will reopen is unknown at this time. The closure is between C Lazy U and Willowcreek Pass. Go to http://cotrip.org for current road conditions.

A flash flood warning has now been issued for northeastern Grand County, including Grand Lake, until 8:45 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service reported that radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding could affect small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas.