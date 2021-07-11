Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of July 4
Sky-Hi News staff report
1. Mudslide closes Colorado 125
2. Colorado governor signs law banning single use plastic bags; state to create bag fee
3. Rollover closes US 40 around Byers Canyon
4. Voluntary fishing closure begins on Colorado River from Kremmling to Rifle
5. Grand County’s Fourth of July Guide
