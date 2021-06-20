Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of June 13

Grand County entered a Stage 1 fire ban on June 16 at noon due to high risk of fires.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The following stories were the most well-read on http://www.SkyHiNews.com from June 13-19.

A woman who recently received methamphetamine through the mail is facing new charges for allegedly introducing meth to the Grand County Jail.

Keetsa A. Kyle, 39, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband and introducing contraband after meth was found in a holding cell Kyle had been held in overnight, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kyle was arrested by Granby Police on May 12 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and violation of a protection order.

In response to a heightened fire risk, Grand County commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday a move into a Stage 1 fire ban that goes into effect at noon Wednesday.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires are banned outside designated, permanent fire rings and portable stoves. Smoking outside near vegetation, welding, using a chainsaw without a spark arrester and using explosives, such as fireworks are also prohibited.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin and Grand Fire Assistant Chief Schelly Olson told commissioners Tuesday that conditions prompted them to request the fire ban.

Vail-area social media sites exploded with activity on Monday night as locals posted pictures of a mushroom cloud formation visible from most of Eagle County.

“What is that thing?” asked local real estate professional Broby Leeds.

Meteorologist Dennis Phillips was able to provide a quick answer: Phillips said Eagle County locals were enjoying the one storm cloud that was hanging out over Colorado.

Park rangers found a 68-year-old man who was skiing in Rocky Mountain National Park dead on Sunday.

The man from Loveland died in a 400-500 uncontrolled slide on a snowfield into rocks, according to park officials. The man was wearing a helmet and skiing alone. Bystanders witnessed the fall and tried to help as they notified park officials.

The man was skiing a north facing aspect on Sundance Mountain, midway between Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road.

After 2019’s record attendance and talent lineup, the Blues From the Top Music Festival said it doesn’t plan to slow down.

This year, Kenny Wayne Shepard, Sugaray Rayford, Eric Gales, Ruthie Foster and A.J. Fullerton will play the one-of-a-kind event.

Presented by the Grand County Blues Society, the 18th annual Blues From the Top will be Aug. 14 at the Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park in Winter Park.