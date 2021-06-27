Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of June 20

The following stories were the most well-read on http://www.SkyHiNews.com from June 20-26.

The body of a 33-year-old Arvada woman was recovered from Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday after weather hampered earlier efforts.

On Friday afternoon, park officials were notified that a body was located in the drainage below the outtake of The Loch. Lightening storms and darkness prevented search and rescue from being able to reach the location on Friday.

Weather again hindered search operations on Saturday. On Sunday, 38 search and rescue members helped to extricate the woman up 60 feet through rocky, steep and hazardous terrain to Loch Vale Trail and then to Glacier Gorge Trailhead.

5:35 p.m.: A voluntary evacuation order is in the process of being issued effective immediately for homes and structures within Zone 1, which encompasses South Stagecoach from milemarker 12 on Routt County Road 16 to Colorado Highway 134. That’s estimated to total 10 to 15 homes, but it’s uncertain how many are actually occupied, according to the Routt County Office of Emergency Management. An evacuation center is being established at Soroco High School.

5:24 p.m.: There is a pyrocumulus cloud forming above the smoke plume coming out of the Muddy Slide Fire. Cass Cairns, public affairs officer with the Bureau of Land Management, said when fires get really active like this one is right now, it can form its own weather.

“Winds could shift and that type of thing,” Cairns said. “It just depends on how heavy the fuels are and the direction the fire is going. That right now (about 4:13 p.m.) is just showing that it is obviously extremely active.”

As Grand County commissioners contemplate the next steps for the Fraser Valley Parkway, the archaeological significance of a World War II POW camp could block further pursuit of a project that has been decades in the making.

The county has spent years getting the necessary permitting to build the road running parallel to US Highway 40 from Tabernash to Winter Park, known as the Fraser Valley Parkway or County Road 522. That permit expires Sept. 1 and requires a completed cultural survey before it can be renewed.

Grand initiated the first phase of the cultural survey earlier this year with Metcalf Archaeological Consultants to determine the location of the POW camp. The work camp in Fraser was connected to a main camp in Greeley and was open from 1945-1946, housing 200 prisoners who worked in the lumber industry.

With three major fires burning in Colorado, including one less than 20 miles from Kremmling, Grand County will increase fire restrictions to Stage 2.

On Thursday, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin recommended that county commissioners move to implement Stage 2 Restrictions in the county. He explained that the Muddy Slide Fire in Routt County contributed to the decision as responders struggle to keep up with the demand for resources.

“Everyone’s fighting for the same resources and we’re only in June,” Schroetlin said.

A total of 112,678 mule deer have successfully crossed State Highway 9 in the last five years thanks to its seven wildlife crossings.

On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist Michelle Cowardin presented to Grand County commissioners the findings from the finalized monitoring research on the Highway 9 wildlife crossings.

The seven crossings on Highway 9 from Green Mountain Reservoir to Kremmling include two overpasses and five underpasses along with 10.3 miles of fencing, 29 wildlife guards and 61 escape ramps. The work on the 11-mile stretch of road was completed in 2016 by the Colorado Department of Transportation in cooperation with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and many other partners.