Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of June 27

Visitors of the Troublesome Stories exhibit look at the photography of Thomas Cooper, a photojournalist who captured the East Troublesome Fire. Cooper's work is featured prominently at the exhibit and prints can be purchased with 20% of the proceeds going to a recovery fund.

Charred metal remnants of a banjo, a pasta maker, a wedding veil, a pocket knife, truck parts and many other items sit on display at the new East Troublesome Fire exhibit in Grand Lake, telling the story of Grand County’s historic experience last year.

An effort to share the story of the East Troublesome disaster in a way that allows locals to heal, the new exhibit, called Troublesome Stories: Art & Artifacts From The East Troublesome Fire, opens Tuesday in the Pitkin Center in the Town Park with plans to be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. everyday until the end of October.

“This is for our people, our Grand Lakers, our first responders and the people who Grand Lake has made a mark on,” said Grand Lake Chamber Director Emily Hagen.

Fourth of July events are in full swing this weekend in Grand. Here is your guide to the Independence Day events across the county.

As a reminder, Grand is under Stage 2 fire restrictions, which means no open flames and no personal fireworks. To report a fireworks complaint, do not call 911. Call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 970-725-3311 instead.

A woman who recently received methamphetamine through the mail is facing new charges for allegedly introducing meth to the Grand County Jail.

Keetsa A. Kyle, 39, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband and introducing contraband after meth was found in a holding cell Kyle had been held in overnight, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kyle was arrested by Granby Police on May 12 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and violation of a protection order.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of single-family homes in Winter Park’s Hideaway Junction neighborhood was bittersweet, as the project is demonstrable progress in the affordable housing crisis facing Grand County — yet will only make a dent in the existing need.

On Tuesday, Winter Park, Fraser, Grand County and Granby officials, along with residents, gathered on Kings Crossing Drive to celebrate the start of infrastructure construction on 20 new deed-restricted workforce homes. Speakers at the event also emphasized the need to continue work on affordable housing.

Introducing the project, Winter Park Mayor Nick Kutrumbos noted the work throughout Grand on affordable housing, but added that it’s an ongoing problem that will take multiple solutions and partnerships going forward.

A different kind of rainbow popped out between the rainstorms on Saturday in Fraser.

Grand County Pride Day made its presence known as a group of more than 70 people marched alongside US Highway 40 decked out in rainbows for a solidarity walk while cars drove by honking in support.

As far as organizer Emily Gold knows, this is the first well-organized Pride celebration in Grand County aside from a few smaller events that drew some ire in the early 2000s.