Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of June 6

The following stories were the most well-read on http://www.SkyHiNews.com from June 6-June 12.

A woman who recently received methamphetamine through the mail is facing new charges for allegedly introducing meth to the Grand County Jail.

Keetsa A. Kyle, 39, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband and introducing contraband after meth was found in a holding cell Kyle had been held in overnight, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kyle was arrested by Granby Police on May 12 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and violation of a protection order.

Grand County has gone from low fire danger to very high fire danger in just over a day.

Warm temperatures, high winds and dry fuels mean fire season has come early to Grand and the Western Slope, and that comes with an extra wariness for locals. Fire officials put out the warning Friday for a very high risk of fire danger.

“We don’t normally see the conditions we’re seeing this early in the season,” said Schelly Olson, chair of the Grand County Wildfire Council and assistant chief of the Grand Fire Protection District.

Grand County Public Health has announced a nine-person COVID-19 outbreak among staff at the C Lazy U guest ranch.

According to a release from health officials, the ranch has taken all necessary precautions to keep the outbreak contained. Affected staff have been placed in quarantine and incoming guests have been notified.

Ranch manager David Craig added that 78% of C Lazy U staff has been vaccinated, but none of the individuals who recently tested positive were vaccinated. The ranch is encouraging staff to get vaccinated and providing on-ranch vaccinations.

Granby Ranch has scheduled an all-new, family friendly festival with three confirmed artists planned this summer across three dates.

The Rocky Mountain Music Series at Granby Ranch will feature national acts from the “New Outlaw” and “Americana” music genres, according to an announcement from the ski and golf resort.

“We’re really excited to bring this style of music to the area,” said Andy Wirth, CEO and founder of Ridgeline Executive Group, which manages Granby Ranch.

Wildlife officials are sounding alarms following two elderly men being injured in moose and elk attacks over the last week.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one man was hurt in Steamboat Springs on May 29 and another in Evergreen on June 3.

Neither incident was believed to have been a result of irresponsible behavior, but wildlife officials are using them as examples that people need to respect wildlife and their space, especially this time of year.