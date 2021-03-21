Top 5 most-read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of March 14

Former Kremmling police chief Jamie Lucas at a Kremmling board meeting where town officials placed him on administrative leave. Lucas pleaded guilty on Monday to official misconduct and was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

1. Storm closes Berthoud Pass

Due to adverse weather impacts, Berthoud Pass closed to traffic in both directions on Sunday morning.

The US Highway 40 closure extends from mile marker 257 outside Winter Park Resort to mile marker 232 where Berthoud meets Interstate 70.

The pass reopened at 5:45 p.m.

– Sky-Hi News staff report

2. Bar fight in Grand Lake leads to investigation of possible hate crime

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibility a bar fight in Grand Lake was a hate crime against a local woman for her sexuality.

Just after midnight Friday, the sheriff’s office, Granby Police and Fraser Winter Park Police responded to a large fight involving 10-15 people outside the Lariat bar in Grand Lake. Upon their arrival, police arrested one man and cited three women.

At the scene, a group of people identified Kalai Robledo, 25, as the primary aggressor in the fight, according to an arrest affidavit.

– McKenna Harford

3. Letter: Fraser needs to address eyesores in town

To the Fraser Town Board, first, we would like to compliment our local officials and the town of Fraser for the outstanding progress made in the town’s overall appearance.

The cement dividers, flowerbeds and attention to the appearance have been very nice. The addition of new establishments, such as The Still, the Brewery and others, are terrific!!! But we have a major concern.

The “eyesore” as you drive in from Winter Park on the left between the Foundry and the Shell gas station is terrible! The two unfinished buildings have been languishing for it seems like several years. Our guests always ask what in the world is going on with those buildings because they are so ugly.

— Alan Rogers and Linda Peterson Rogers, Fraser

4. Ex-police chief pleads guilty to misconduct, sentenced to probation

Despite repeatedly proclaiming his innocence, former Kremmling police chief Jamie Lucas pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of official misconduct.

Lucas was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and 36 hours community service after pleading guilty to reduced charges through a plea agreement that vacated Lucas’ April trial and kept him out of jail. He must also pay a $100 fine and court costs.

After accepting the deal, Grand County Judge Nicholas Catanzarite issued the sentence

– McKenna Harford

5. Lack of housing in Grand hurting community health

Grand County’s lack of housing was spotlighted in a community conversation hosted by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless as part of a series of discussions being had around the state to address housing concerns.

On Thursday, a few dozen residents joined Grand County Housing Director Sheena Darland and East Grand Superintendent Frank Reeves, among other panelists from the coalition, to highlight the existing need and brainstorm solutions.

A heavy focus of the night was the total lack of housing options in Grand County. According to the Grand County Board of Realtors’ multi-list service, there are 44 single family homes on the market locally. Of those homes, only 11 are priced at less than $1 million.

– McKenna Harford