Top 5 most-read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of March 21

The Granby Ranch neighborhood is seen from Granby on March 26, 2021. Owners of the ski resort have threatened legal action against Granby for town board involvement in metro district appointments.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Editor’s note: Stories on this list received the most page views on SkyHiNews.com in the past week.

Two people were transported to Denver for moderate to severe injuries following a head-on collision outside Granby on Sunday.

Around 2 p.m., first responders were called to a wreck near milepost 218 on US Highway 40 between Tabernash and Granby that blocked traffic in both directions.

According to Colorado State Patrol, one driver and one passenger were transported to St. Anthony’s in Denver for their injuries. CSP continues to investigate the wreck to determine what happened and is looking into whether driver impairment was a contributing factor.

– McKenna Harford

The owner of Granby Ranch and its associated metropolitan district are contemplating legal action against the Granby Board of Trustees.

In letters dated Tuesday from separate attorneys representing the two entities, both demanded that trustees rescind their conditional appointments of Lee Sprigg, John Gillogley and Colleen Hannon to the Headwaters Metropolitan District board.

Headwaters has long been a developer-controlled metro district that has been brought to the forefront as Granby Ranch homeowners fight for more control of the subdivision.

– Amy Golden

EAGLE — Vail Resorts is turning the clock back on its Epic Pass prices to reward loyal customers following a trying year. On Wednesday morning, the resort operator announced that it is lowering the price of passes by 20% across the board.

The reset takes Epic Pass products back to prices last seen during the 2015-16 season, when Vail Resorts offered access to only 11 North American resorts. Now, it offers unlimited access to 34 North American resorts in addition to access to resorts across the globe.

In a news release, Vail Resorts said it is making the move to honor the loyalty of its passholders.

– Nate Peterson, Vail Daily

A Fraser man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly pointing a loaded weapon at his partner during an argument and pulling the trigger.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, Fraser Winter Park police responded to a call at a Fraser residence where a man, identified as John P. Schutz, 42, had allegedly pulled a gun on his partner after they had been drinking and he got angry.

According to the arrest affidavit, Schutz’s partner told police that he pointed the gun at her face and she heard a click that sounded like him pulling the trigger. She continued by saying that she punched him, causing him to drop the gun, before taking it and hiding it.

– McKenna Harford

Grand County is opposing President Joe Biden’s executive action to preserve 30% of American lands and waters by 2030.

Called the 30 by 30 Program, the initiative is part of Biden’s executive order Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad issued on Jan. 27. The Garfield County commissioners passed a resolution in February opposing the order. Garfield’s resolution was accompanied by a letter raising a number of issues, which Grand County commissioners discussed Tuesday.

Most of all, Grand County Commissioners Merrit Linke and Kris Manguso felt that the federal government should not be the agency preserving and protecting public lands as described in Biden’s executive order.

– Amy Golden