Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of May 16

Gov. Jared Polis speaks to reporters at a news conference on Oct. 13, 2020. On May 14, Polis lifted the state’s mask mandate for vaccinated Coloradans and Grand County quickly followed suit.

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun

The following stories were the most well-read on http://www.SkyHiNews.com from May 16-22.

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.

Masks are still required for unvaccinated people in schools, congregate care facilities, prisons and emergency medical settings.

— McKenna Harford

Rocky Mountain National Park officials are investigating an incident where a man ran down the Gem Lake Trail yelling that he was being chased by someone with a rifle.

On Thursday afternoon, park rangers responded to visitor reports of this incident near the Lumpy Ridge Trailhead parking area, according to a release from the park. While responding, rangers received an additional report about a woman who had been knocked down on the Gem Lake Trail by a man running down the trail.

Rangers searched the area and found a man sitting on the trail who appeared to be injured. Park officials said that this person was the man who had been running down the trail.

— Sky-Hi News staff report

Grand County will continue to follow the state’s lead with newly eased public health guidance.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis removed the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Counties, towns and businesses are still able to implement stricter mask mandates.

With the state dropping mask requirements in almost all circumstances for fully vaccinated people, Public Health Director Abbie Baker explained Tuesday that Grand will be doing the same.

— Amy Golden

A man with a history of inappropriately burning slash piles pleaded not guilty on several arson charges in Grand County District Court, sending the case to a five-day trial.

On Thursday, Christopher Linsmayer, 68, pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of felony arson and 12 counts of misdemeanor arson, telling Judge Mary Hoak the charges have kept him up at night.

“Only exhaustion from the lack of sleep from the worry of this situation,” Linsmayer responded to the routine question of whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. “I don’t even have $100 of damage to my property.”

— McKenna Harford

While being sentenced for arson, a Kremmling man told a Grand County judge that he would face consequences from God for sending him to jail.

On Tuesday, Thomas Hill, 27, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree arson and Judge Nicholas Catanzarite sentenced him to two years probation and 45 days in jail, as well as mental health and substance abuse evaluations and treatment. As Catanzarite attempted to sentence Hill, Hill repeatedly interrupted him.

“You guys might pay for it big time in the heavenly realms too, that’s what I’m warning you all about,” Hill said during the hearing.

— McKenna Harford