Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of May 23

Running from Grand Lake to Estes Park, Trail Ridge Road often sees snow along the route well into June. It opened for the season Friday afternoon.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The following stories were the most well-read on http://www.SkyHiNews.com from May 23-29.

Trail Ridge Road opened up to the Continental Divide on Wednesday with park officials planning to reopen the road completely on Friday.

Rocky Mountain National Park announced the opening via Twitter. The western side of the highway is open for vehicles, bikers and people on foot up to Milner Pass on the Continental Divide. The east side is open to Rainbow Curve as far as Rock Cut.

Weather permitting, Rocky hopes to reopen the road completely just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

A Granby man who admitted to murder was sentenced to three decades in prison amid the grieving loved ones of his victim.

On Friday in Grand County District Court, Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Christopher T. Corcorran, 33, to 30 years of prison time and five years of parole for the death of 42-year-old Dustin Bryant of Wheat Ridge in May 2020. Corcorran will receive credit for 338 days served.

Bryant’s father, mother, brother and partner were in the courtroom for the sentencing and all shared statements with the court. Bryant was remembered as a kind, hard-working and religious man who would do anything for his family and friends.

Three popular trails in the Winter Park area will be closed this season for infrastructure work around Ski Idlewild Road.

The Headwaters Trails Alliance shared on Tuesday that Yankee Doodle, Meadow Trail and Crosstrails will be impacted.

Yankee Doodle will close at Serendipity west, while both Meadow Trail and Crosstrails will be closed from Ski Idlewild Road to Friendship Drive.

The US Forest Service is investigating a wildfire that broke out inside the Williams Fork Fire closure area on Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to the area along County Road 30, about one mile from the Sugarloaf Campgrounds and near the Henderson Mill, for a wildfire that the Forest Service dubbed the Kinney Fire.

Forest Service spokesperson Tammy Williams said that crews were able to contain the 4.7 acre fire around 3 p.m. Saturday with help from Hot Sulphur Springs Parshall Fire, Kremmling Fire, Grand Fire, Grand EMS and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The wet spring across the Front Range brought much-needed moisture to Colorado, which had been classified as dry since last July, allowing more than 23% of the state to emerge from dry conditions in just five weeks.

Over the last 13 weeks, about half of the state has been relieved of drought, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor. As of Friday, Denver alone has had 8.4 inches of precipitation this spring.

“It’s been a great spring, just what we needed east of the (Continental) Divide,” said Russ Schumacher, director of the Colorado Climate Center. “The big snowstorm in March kicked it off, and then we’ve had this steady string of these upslope storms with rain or snow depending on where you’re at. Considering how bad things were last fall and the start of the winter, we’ve turned that around. But you look west of the divide, and it’s a totally different story, and that’s where those severe drought conditions continue.”