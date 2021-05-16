Top 5 most-read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of May 9

A group of off-roaders are asking the US Forest Service to reopen the existing Boulder Wagon Road, outlined here in red, for public motorized use on Rollins Pass.

A proposal from a number of off-roading groups is rekindling Grand County’s interest in opening a motorized route over the historic Rollins Pass.

Also known as Corona Pass, this pass connected Rollinsville to Winter Park. The majority of the route is open to motorized use except for a trestle east of the pass and the Needle’s Eye Tunnel, which was closed by Boulder County and the US Forest Service in 1990 after a collapse.

The Boulder Wagon Road also utilizes Rollins Pass, but bypasses Needle’s Eye Tunnel. That road was closed to the public in the early 1970s due to damage concerns. Because of these closures, there has not been a continuous motorized route open over Rollins Pass for the last 30 years.

West Grand Superintendent Darrin Peppard is stepping down from his position with the district.

At a special meeting for the West Grand Board of Education on May 4, the board approved a separation agreement with Peppard and accepted his resignation.

Board President Shawn Lechman said at the meeting that the board and Peppard mutually decided to separate based on “philosophical differences” but did not provide details.

Winter Park gave initial approval to two residential developments known as the Timber Fox Condominiums at Roam and the Retreat at Atlas.

On Tuesday, Town Planner Hugh Bell summarized the preliminary plat details for the Timber Fox Condos project. It is proposed to consist of three multifamily buildings on a 3.7 acre parcel along Ski Idlewild Road that could house up to 87 units, split between one-, two- and three-bedrooms.

The project would cover around 41% of the land and provide 138 parking spaces.

Winding River Ranch, a wedding venue known for breathtaking views of the Never Summer Mountains, now takes the breath away in a much different way.

The ridges surrounding the property track the path of the massive East Troublesome Fire, which rampaged through the property Oct. 21 and took all 29 buildings with it. A small bridge, which led brides to their scenic wedding ceremonies, has been destroyed, but the benches for the ceremonies’ audiences sit almost untouched.

Piles of ashes and foundation are all that remain of most of the buildings.

Grand County’s real estate transactions May 2-8 were worth more than $63.9 million combined.

