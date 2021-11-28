Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Nov. 23

The Grand County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that occurred at Colorado Timber Resources on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in an industrial accident Monday at Colorado Timber Resources as Pierce Hopkins, 24, of Kremmling.

The cause or manner of death was not provided, and officials with the coroner’s office said they could not release any other information at this time. Hopkins’ death is under investigation.

Around 1:50 p.m. Monday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS and the coroner’s office responded to a fatal accident at Colorado Timber Resources in Parshall. Few details have been released about the incident.

A spokesperson for the GCSO confirmed that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted about the incident. Further information about the death investigation was not available Monday night.

Granby Ranch’s developer has put forth an ambitious request to revise long-standing agreements with the town, but town leaders are already preparing to reel back some of the major asks.

The Granby Ranch omnibus agreement is an overarching contract that would cover a number of issues between the developer and Granby. As presented to the town board, a draft of the agreement would allow for shifting density within the Granby Ranch neighborhood, hunting on the property, a new concrete batch plant and adjustments to water rights.

The board has not made any decisions on the agreement, which is still in draft form. When the contract was brought up to town trustees, the town attorney cautioned that the proposal heavily favored Granby Ranch’s developer, GR Terra and GRCO.

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m. — CDOT has reported that US 40 at Berthoud Pass has reopened.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, US Highway 40 east was closed between Robins Roost (Berthoud Pass) and Henderson Mine Road (Berthoud Pass summit) from mile point 241 to 243 on Monday. A CDOT alert said the route was closed due to safety concerns and drivers should expect delays.

The closure was related to avalanche mitigation work. Additional closures are not expected but could come up as needed.

A life-sized statue of a famous literary figure will be the centerpiece of Fraser’s newly revitalized public park.

Fraser will be purchasing the $50,000 statue of Jack Kerouac using money from the county’s Conservation Trust Fund after the Grand County commissioners unanimously approved the town’s application.

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs distributes the Conservation Trust Fund to local governments using proceeds from the Colorado Lottery. These dollars can be used for the acquisition, development and maintenance of new conservation sites or for capital improvement or maintenance of public recreation sites like parks and open spaces.