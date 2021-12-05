Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Nov. 28

A mountain lion peers into a glass door at a house near Lake Granby on Thursday evening.

Sarah Bole / Courtesy video

Even through a glass door, a full-grown mountain lion staring inside your home can be quite scary as Grand County resident Sarah Bole discovered Thursday evening.

Bole, who lives off County Road 4 near Lake Granby, is familiar with various wildlife trekking through her yard, but she had never seen a mountain lion until she got home from work Thursday and one was outside her back door.

“I thought it was very unusual that my little dog was sitting at the door like that and he didn’t come greet me or anything and then I looked up and the mountain lion was frozen on the patio in med-step,” Bole said. “That’s where the video starts.”

Swift Communications, the parent company of the Sky-Hi News and other Colorado mountain town newspapers, is selling its local media and publishing businesses to West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers, the companies announced Tuesday morning.

​​Ogden Newspapers is a fifth generation family-owned and operated newspaper company, founded in 1890 by H.C Ogden. In his announcement, Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers and The Nutting Company, reiterated his family’s commitment to the industry and the critical role of community newspapers.

The deal is scheduled to close Dec. 31, and with the acquisition Ogden Newspapers will publish 54 daily newspapers and a number of weekly newspapers and magazines in 18 states.

4:30 p.m. Update: Crews have knocked down the 53 acre ditch burn on County Road 57 near Windy Gap.

Grand Fire Assistant Chief Schelly Olson said the fire started as a legal ditch burn for agricultural purposes that got away from the property owner.

Smoke may continue to be visible in the area. Fire crews remain on scene to fully contain the flames.

For the third time USA Today readers named Winter Park Resort the best in North America, beating out 19 other nominated North American resorts for the coveted title.

Every year USA Today’s ski and adventure travel experts curate a top 20 list of the best ski resorts in North America. Then, they turn over voting to readers, who choose their favorite after a month of public voting.

“USA Today readers represent our guests across the country, and our top priority is to make sure every guest has an amazing time at Winter Park, no matter what adventure they choose. Whether they ski or snowboard, tube or snowshoe, or are really good at après, we’re honored they chose Winter Park as their favorite,” said Liz Agostin, Winter Park Resort vice president of marketing.

This year is on track to see record real estate sales in Grand County, driven by a high demand for mountain properties and limited availability.

Data from the Grand County Board of Realtors shows that October was the 115th month of gains in median sales prices compared to the same month of the previous year, while the available inventory has dropped consistently during that same period.

In October, the one-year change in the median sales price for all properties was up 11.8% while the number of active listings was down 14.4%, according to the board of Realtors.