Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Oct. 10

Christopher Linsmayer, 68, middle, was sentenced to 10 days of jail, two years of supervised probation and 80 hours of community service for two counts of attempted arson.

Grand County Court WebEx screenshot

On Thursday, a Grand County District Court judge sentenced a man with a history of burning slash piles on his property to 10 days in jail.

Judge Mary Hoak sentenced Christopher Linsmayer, 68, on one count of felony attempted arson and one count of misdemeanor attempted arson, giving him the jail time, along with two years unsupervised probation and 80 hours of community service.

“What is most compelling to the court here is … that there was a Stage 2 fire ban. There was to be no open burning and Mr. Linsmayer violated that ban,” Hoak said. “I think the shock of jail may well help in this situation.”

COVID-19’s death toll among Grand County residents is up again even though local infection rates continue to improve.

Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker confirmed for commissioners on Tuesday that a seventh Grand County resident has died due to COVID-19. Five of the seven resident deaths due to COVID-19 have occurred within the last two months.

Also last week, a fifth resident died with COVID-19, meaning the disease did not cause the death but that the deceased had COVID-19 when he or she died. Baker said she agreed with the causes of death, which are determined in partnership with the coroner.

Over the past few days, a dozen fresh inches of snow dropped on Winter Park Resort.

On Friday, the resort posted their snowstake covered to the one foot mark. The resort is currently scheduled to open on Nov. 17.

Last year, Winter Park boasted the most snow of any Colorado ski resort with 369 inches of snow throughout the season.

Grand County’s real estate transactions Oct. 3-9 were worth more than $33.5 million combined.

The clock is ticking for 34 downtown businesses across Grand Lake and Granby to spend more than $1.7 million of state money on improvement projects.

The work entails new paint jobs, replacing old roofs, installing energy-efficiency doors and windows, redoing heating and cooling systems, and more. However, it all must be complete by June 30, or else the state isn’t buying.

Needless to say, town officials and business owners are expecting a busy spring, as they’re now celebrating news that Grand Lake has been awarded a $958,782 grant and Granby a $757,140 grant for downtown building and business improvements.