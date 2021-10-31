Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Oct. 24

A service provider is worried 112 customers will be left without high speed internet after the owner of Granby Ranch told him to remove all of his equipment at the ski area by Oct. 31.

Eden Recor, owner of Grand County Internet Services, explained that 112 customers, directly or through relays, depend on internet coverage provided by equipment housed at the Granby Ranch ski area. Recor has leased a place for the equipment at Granby Ranch since 2004.

However, Granby Ranch was foreclosed on in 2020. Typically, his type of lease would have ended with the foreclosure. Recor said the company that took over the ski area instead continued the lease for a year.

Update: The Kremmling police reported getting the man into custody 2 a.m. Thursday.

Original: Authorities are trying to apprehend for a man who fled a traffic stop in Kremmling on Wednesday.

According to police, Colorado State Patrol tried to stop Joshua Mauer, 32, when he ran away from the officer. A woman who was inside the vehicle with Mauer has been detained.

A traffic stop in Hot Sulphur Springs led police to arrest one woman after they discovered heroin and fentanyl, as well as stolen credit cards and IDs.

Police stopped a silver truck for speeding through Hot Sulphur around 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and when the officer ran the IDs for the two people in the car, active warrants returned for passenger Jessica R. Castellano, 41, according to an arrest affidavit.

The officer arrested Castellano and asked if there was anything he should be aware of and Castellano allegedly told him there was a needle in the car.

Granby will pay $30,000 to get out of a contract with the former developer of the Rodeo Apartments.

The town owns a 30-acre parcel near the Flying Heels Arena that is deed restricted to attainable, affordable or workforce housing. Unicome had proposed turning the lot that sits off US Highway 40 into apartments, and the town had agreed to sell the land, but Unicome never closed on the deal.

Granby’s trustees directed staff to begin withdrawing from agreements with developer Unicome on Rodeo Lots 1 and 2 about a year ago. Unicome never entered the contract to buy Lot 2 and the town withdrew that offer.