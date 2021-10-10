Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Oct. 3

Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron cheers after Town Clerk Jennifer Thompson posted the results of Tuesday’s recall ballot. The effort to recall the mayor failed 150-45, according to the unofficial total.

Eli Pace/Sky-Hi News

The effort to recall Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron failed by a 150-45 vote, according to an unofficial count released by the town clerk Tuesday night.

Northern Water’s newest reservoir could draw down Lake Granby’s levels in the coming years.

The water company broke ground in August on the Chimney Hollow Reservoir, which will be built west of Carter Lake in Larimer County. The water that fills the reservoir will come from the Colorado River Headwaters in Grand County.

Northern Water Public Information Officer Jeff Stahla said there would be “some impacts” to Lake Granby water levels with the addition of Chimney Hollow that should be complete by 2029.

Grand County’s real estate transactions Sept. 26-Oct. 2 were worth more than $27.4 million combined.

Grand County law enforcement arrested two men while investigating the theft of around $9,000 in tools from multiple construction sites.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Granby police received a report that a man was sleeping in an unfinished home in a construction area at Granby Ranch. A news release says the site had reported several construction trailers had been broken into and tools stolen.

About the same time, Fraser Winter Park police were called to a Rendezvous construction site where a trailer had been broken into and was missing a number of tools.

Far into the East Troublesome burn scar, a semi truck dumped roughly 50,000 pounds of wooden mulch at the staging area near North Supply Creek.

The rainy, overcast Wednesday meant no helicopters were flying in Arapaho National Forest, but there was still plenty of work to do for Kimberly Mihelich, source water protection specialist for Northern Water, and Brad Piehl, a contractor with JW Associates.

Mihelich scooped a sample of the mulch into a gallon bucket and sifted it through chicken wire with 1-inch square openings into a green storage container. She tossed away the pieces too large to make it through and returned the smaller bits to the gallon bucket. The debris stayed below the line in the bucket marking one-third of the sample.