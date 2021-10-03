Top 5 most read stories on SkyHiNews.com, week of Sept. 26

A sign on County Road 6 outside Granby asks drivers to mind their speed in an unusual way, one of roughly a dozen placed on roads in Grand County. After a photo of the sign went viral, a few people have complained to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Updated 7:15 p.m.: Colorado Highway 9 has reopened in both directions.

Original story: Traffic is being diverted following a fatal car wreck on Colorado Highway 9, south of Blue Valley Ranch, on Wednesday in Grand County.

According to the Kremmling Fire Protection District, the wreck involved a semi and pickup truck and happened at about mile marker 133, between Green Mountain Reservoir and Kremmling. Injuries were initially reported, and an update from the fire department later described the injuries as fatal.

A photo of a sign that went viral might have some people braying, but Grand County commissioners stand by the unconventional image that’s been put up on some county roads.

On Sept. 20, “Next with Kyle Clark” shared an image of a yellow sign off US Highway 34 outside of Granby. The sign reads: “Slow your (image of a donkey) down.” The Facebook post had over 1,300 likes and hundreds of shares as of Tuesday.

In an update to Grand County commissioners, Road and Bridge Superintendent Chris Baer said he explained to Kyle Clark, an anchor with 9NEWS, that the signs were rolled out by the county about two years ago to try to get drivers’ attention.

Colorado’s newest U.S. House district would be the state’s most competitive — and the most Hispanic — under the latest congressional map draft released Thursday.

The map would avoid putting any of the state’s seven incumbent House members in the same district. It would create three safe Republican districts, three safe Democratic districts, a 7th Congressional District that leans Democratic and a competitive 8th district that would be 38.5% Hispanic. Colorado received an 8th congressional district this year because of its population boom over the past decade.

“​​I believe the 8th Congressional District will be the battleground for the Latino population…to elect a member of their choice,” said Scott Martinez, a Democratic attorney who has worked on past redistricting processes.

A 76-year-old Yampa woman died in a car crash Wednesday on Colorado Highway 9 south of Kremmling.

The crash happened near the Blue Valley Ranch and closed the highway for several hours. According to Colorado State Patrol, the two-vehicle crash involved a 2015 Dodge pickup and a semi.

The initial report found that the Dodge was traveling north and the semi was headed south when the Dodge veered into the southbound lane. The left sides of the vehicles collided.

Recent accusations in Grand Lake were punctuated last week by the town manager alleging two elected public officials have acted to deprive Grand Lake of tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.

An email that Grand Lake Town Manager John Crone sent all trustees except Trustee Cindy Southway on Sept. 15 brought his accusations against her, her husband and Grand County Assessor Tom Weydert before the town board.

In the email, Crone alleged Southway and her husband “have been conspiring” with the owners of a 15-acre parcel where the Southways keep their horses to have the property assessed as agricultural, even though the town’s zoning requirements prohibit such use anywhere in Grand Lake.