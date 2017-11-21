Town considers special use permit for downtown hostel

The Winter Park Town Council continued talks regarding a special use permit for 40 North Hostel at its regular meeting Tuesday morning, pushing the final decision to its next regular meeting, Dec. 5.

The proposed hostel would serve as an upscale-boutique hostel and bar operating in place of the current Winter Park Chateau bed and breakfast at 405 Lions Gate Drive.

In a split decision, the Winter Park Planning Commission recommended the council deny 40 North Hostel's special use permit, citing a lack on adequate parking at the location.

The hostel would house 48 beds, which in turn requires at least 16 parking spaces, one for every three beds. The current parking lot has only 10 spaces.

Despite the recommendation from the planning commission, the town council voiced a desire to try and make the project work, envisioning cheaper and more walkable vacation housing options for visitors in the downtown area.

Catherine Ross, Executive Director of the Winter Park & Fraser Chamber of Commerce, noted that the chamber often receives questions about hostels in the area, and that there is a desire from visitors to have one as an option.

Recommended Stories For You

The council decided to table the decision until their next meeting in Dec., giving 40 North Hostel another couple weeks to find alternative solutions to the parking concerns.

The council also expressed an interest in reaching back out to residents to receive more public comment on the issue.

council makes move to defray expenses

The council approved an ordinance appropriating additional sums of money to defray expenses in excess of the original amounts budgeted and appropriated in the 2017 budget.

The ordinance essentially revises the original amounts budgeted and appropriated in the 2017 budget to account for several expenditures not originally considered.

Most notable is the $9.4 million in expenditures associated with the Sitzmark Apartment complex.

The town also expects the capital projects fund, building services fund and employee benefit fund to exceed their original appropriation.

The capital projects fund should outpace projected expenditures by half a million dollars for costs related to the Hideaway Park Stage.

The building services fund is expected to finish $200,000 over projections for the transfer of excess funds to the general fund, and the employee benefit fund is expected to finish $10,000 over for claims payments projected through the end of the year.

A public hearing will be held regarding the ordinance at the regular meeting on Dec. 5.

2 trails added to list for Trail Grooming

The town approved a contract with Mountain States Snowcats for winter trail grooming operations during the meeting.

The agreement continues a long relationship between Mountain States Snowcats and the town for the service.

The Leland Creek Trail and a portion of the Alpine Trail were added to the list of trails to be groomed this season, along with the Hideaway Park sledding hill, the Fraser River Trail.

The contract requires grooming twice a week for 20 weeks, and is expected to cost the town $18,500 for the service.