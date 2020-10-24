Town manager surveys some of the damage, says Grand Lake needs ‘a lot of healing’

Grand Lake Town Manager John Crone was able get back in on Friday and see some of the damage caused by the East Troublesome Fire.

Crone said that a fire line has been constructed along the northern edge of West Portal Road, and the 100-year-old Grand Lake Lodge is still standing, as are the surrounding neighborhoods.

Crone confirmed that the Columbine Lake neighborhood was hard hit on its western edge and along County Road 495. However, he also said that “there are a significant number of homes still standing in Columbine Lake — a significant number.”

Crone also said that the Sun Valley neighborhood has been absolutely devastated by the fire.

There was significant damage along Golf Course Road as well, Crone continued, but the golf course and its club house both survived the fire, though a maintenance shed did not.

“There’s going to need to be a lot of healing,” Crone said. “There’s just going to need to be a whole lot of healing from all of this.”

Crone said that no structures within the town of Grand Lake proper burned, but the true town of Grand Lake extends well into the surrounding neighborhoods and the town is committed to doing everything it can to help.

“We’re in this together,” Crone said, adding that Grand Lake will feel the effects of the East Troublesome Fire for a long, long time.

He also wanted to commend the first responders, town workers — especially the Public Works Department — all of the fire crews and everyone who’s come from near and far to help Grand Lake.

Crone said that he even saw one first responder from Wichita, Kansas, in Grand County, and that he can’t thank everyone enough for the tremendous outpouring of support.