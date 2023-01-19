Town of Fraser narrows list of town manager finalists to 3

Fraser's assistant town manager Michael Brack has been chosen as a finalist for Fraser town manager after Ed Cannon's retirement in March, 2023. Guy Patterson and Chris Lowe have also been chosen as finalists. Trustees will hold interviews with the candidates on Jan. 30, 2023.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The town of Fraser has narrowed down their search for a new town manager to three finalists: Michael Brack , Fraser’s current assistant town manager, Guy Patterson and Chris Lowe .

“They all bring experience and expertise in local government management to the table, and we are confident that they are well-suited to lead the Town of Fraser into the future,” the town stated in a news release. “The Town Manager plays a vital role in the day-to-day operations of our community, and we are excited to have such strong candidates vying for the position.”

Current town manager Ed Cannon announced his retirement during a September board meeting his last day will be set for March 31.

Cannon added that he has been mentoring Brack for the manager role since he began working with him at town hall.

“I will put in a plug for Michael. He can accept an expanded role,” Cannon stated during the September meeting. “I think he can be an outstanding town manager today and I think he can be an outstanding town manager in six months as well.”

Brack holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado Denver. He also served in U.S. Army, rising to the rank of staff sergeant, and served as an intelligence operations manager in Afghanistan. In 2017, he became assistant to the town manager as a way to become more involved in local community. He was promoted to assistant town manager in December 2018. He has spearheaded the town’s environmental sustainability projects, and was nominated for Sky-Hi News 20 Under 40 award in 2019.

Guy Patterson is an International City/County Management Association Credentialed Manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Northern Colorado and a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Colorado Denver. He is currently the principal of Timberline Consulting LLC, a consulting and business management firm. He has also served as town manager for Hudson, Colorado; the city administrator for Salida, Colorado; the county administrator for Lakewood, Colorado; and as a municipal administrator for several towns. He also experience in public works, land development and land use, including serving on the planning and zoning commission in Avon.

Chris Lowe holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Kansas, a juris doctorate from Marquette University Law School, and a masters of administrative management and public administration from Bowie State University. Lowe holds a license to practice law in Kansas and Missouri. He is currently a partner in Government Professional Solutions, LLC, a counseling firm for local governments, districts and commissions. Lowe has also worked as the town manager for Monument, Colorado; the city administrator for Baldwin City, Kansas; and assistant city administrator for Pleasant Hill, Missouri. His other roles including working as an assistant professor in government, law and criminal justice, and as a trial attorney in Kansas.

Trustees will hold public interviews with the finalists beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, at the town hall. Recordings of the interviews with the candidates will also be available at FraserColorado.com .