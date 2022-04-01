Town of Kremmling discusses new jobs

The Town of Kremmling welcome sign.

Meg Soyars/For Sky-Hi News

During Kremmling’s Town Board meeting March 16, the trustees and Town Manager Dan Stoltman discussed the current job opportunities the town offers in different departments.

The first is a temporary, full-time administrative assistant. According to the town’s job posting, the administrative assistant is expected to work for a minimum of three months, with a possibility of more. This position is intended to smooth over the transition to a new town manager after Stoltman’s departure. Stoltman accepted a job as the city manager in Marquette, Michigan, and his last day of work will be April 15.

“With me leaving, having someone four to five days a week would be immensely beneficial for the continuity of town hall, to help Cassidy Bradley (the town clerk), and everybody else,” Stoltman said.

The administrative assistant position requires an associate’s degree in finance, business administration, public administration or a related field. A bachelor’s degree, or three or more years of experience in government finance or a related field, is preferred.

The town plans to find someone for the role before Stoltman leaves so that the new hire can become familiar with how town hall runs.

“Their main role would be to take payments, answer the phone and be here when someone’s gone for lunch or meetings,” Stoltman said.

They will also be able to assist in a variety of roles, such as the preparation of town board meetings, drafting and posting resolutions and serving as a resource to assist residents. The trustees also explored the possibility of extending the position to become permanent if they find the right candidate, even after a new town manager is hired.

Next, the town is searching for a finance director/treasurer. Following Stoltman’s request, the trustees increased the finance director’s pay range from $58,000 to $64,0000 up to $58,000 to $75,000. They will also offer a sign-on bonus and relocation reimbursement.

“This will help us get the applicants that are qualified for the position,” Stoltman said.

According to the job posting, the finance director is responsible for accounting, payroll, town investments, employee benefits, and the preparation and oversight of the town operating budget, while ensuring fiscal accountability. This position requires an associate’s degree in finance, business administration, public administration or a related field, and two years of finance experience. A bachelor’s degree in a similar field is preferred. Five-plus years of experience in government finance or a related field can be substituted for education.

Lastly, the town is searching for a public works street operator. This job opportunity is geared toward someone who enjoys being outside, and possesses maintenance and equipment operating abilities. According to the job posting, the street operator’s responsibilities include: routine maintenance/repairs of heavy and small equipment, maintaining lawns at parks and the cemetery, performing sprinkler maintenance, planting new landscaping and trimming trees, providing minor repairs of town buildings, snow removal, street maintenance, building/repairing playground sets and other carpentry work. Requirements for the position include: a valid Class “B” license, ability to gain a Water Treatment Certification “D” in one year of hire, playground safety certification, experience in park/street maintenance and experience in operating heavy equipment.

To learn more about these positions, or to apply, visit: TownOfKremmling.org/employment_opportunities.html