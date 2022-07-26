Town of Kremmling invites residents to apply to Open Lands, Rivers, and Trails Committee
Advisory Committee will accept candidates to represent Kremmling, Granby, and Winter Park
Residents who have a passion for the outdoors have an upcoming opportunity to protect Grand County’s natural resources. The Open Lands, River, and Trails Advisory Committee is currently seeking representatives from Kremmling, Granby, and Winter Park. Representatives of these three towns are currently finishing up their last terms, and their seats will soon be vacated.
The Advisory Committee oversees the Open Lands, River, and Trails Fund, which awards grants to environmental projects twice a year. The fund has three main objectives in Grand:
- Keeping water in the Colorado River and other rivers for agriculture, ranching and outdoor recreation
- The protection, conservation and acquisition of agricultural lands, natural areas, scenic open lands, wildlife habitat, wetlands and river access
- The maintenance of hiking and biking trails
The Advisory Committee’s current Kremmling representative is Jim Miller, who also currently serves as a trustee on the Kremmling Town Board. During Kremmling’s July 20 board meeting, trustees discussed who might be the next committee representative for their town. The new member would shadow Miller to prepare for this role.
“We are looking for an appointment from the board, or a community member, … so we can rally up some people to serve on this important committee and represent the town,” said Kremmling Town Manager Ashley Macdonald.
Those interested in becoming a member of the Open Lands, Rivers, and Trails Advisory Committee must apply by Friday, Aug. 12. Applications can be submitted to olrtac@co.grand.co.us. Applicants must be residents of Grand County, preferably Kremmling, Granby, or Winter Park.
In other Kremmling town board business:
- Macdonald received her 90-day review as town manager. She was hired in April and is from Wellington, Colorado.
- The town is currently hiring a Public Works Technician/Street Operator. This position duties include heavy equipment operation, snow removal and maintenance work. Those interested in applying can visit TownOfKremmling.Colorado.gov.
- Trustees discussed contributing a donation to West Grand School District’s affordable daycare, which will ideally begin when the school year starts in August.
