Town of Kremmling invites residents to apply to Open Lands, Rivers, and Trails Committee

The cliffs of Kremmling. Town trustees discussed finding a representative for the Kremmling seat of the Open Lands, River and Trails Advisory Committee.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Residents who have a passion for the outdoors have an upcoming opportunity to protect Grand County’s natural resources. The Open Lands, River, and Trails Advisory Committee is currently seeking representatives from Kremmling, Granby, and Winter Park. Representatives of these three towns are currently finishing up their last terms, and their seats will soon be vacated.

The Advisory Committee oversees the Open Lands, River, and Trails Fund, which awards grants to environmental projects twice a year. The fund has three main objectives in Grand:

Keeping water in the Colorado River and other rivers for agriculture, ranching and outdoor recreation

The protection, conservation and acquisition of agricultural lands, natural areas, scenic open lands, wildlife habitat, wetlands and river access

The maintenance of hiking and biking trails

The Advisory Committee’s current Kremmling representative is Jim Miller, who also currently serves as a trustee on the Kremmling Town Board. During Kremmling’s July 20 board meeting, trustees discussed who might be the next committee representative for their town. The new member would shadow Miller to prepare for this role.

“We are looking for an appointment from the board, or a community member, … so we can rally up some people to serve on this important committee and represent the town,” said Kremmling Town Manager Ashley Macdonald.

Those interested in becoming a member of the Open Lands, Rivers, and Trails Advisory Committee must apply by Friday, Aug. 12. Applications can be submitted to olrtac@co.grand.co.us . Applicants must be residents of Grand County, preferably Kremmling, Granby, or Winter Park.

