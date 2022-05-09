Town of Winter Park seeks applicants for new housing partnership board

The boundary of the new Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership.

Jodi Flory/Town of Winter Park

The Town of Winter Park wants qualified applicants to apply to represent the Town on the board of the new Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership, which will address the workforce housing shortage in Grand County.

“Our desire is to find applications from people who are knowledgeable about workforce housing (and) have the ability to work collaboratively with our partners to put together complex deals for advancing workforce housing. And then we are looking for someone that can be an outspoken advocate for the newly formed regional housing authority,” Town Manager Keith Riesberg said during the May 3 Council Meeting.

Qualifying Applicants

While those interested in serving as the Town’s representative are not required to be a Town of Winter Park resident, they must live in Grand County, said Riesberg.

Anticipated Time Commitment of Applicants

During initial formation months, the board members will be asked to meet bi-weekly for a two-hour period with the Working Group that has facilitated the formation of the partnership until this point.

As the entity achieves a primary funding stream and brings on a staff person, it is anticipated the time commitment could decrease.

The initial appointments will be for either a two-year or four-year appointment.

The board for the housing partnership will consist of seven members.

Four will be appointed by the participating governments (Fraser, Granby, Winter Park and Grand County) and three will be at-large members of the communities.

Applications are available online at wpgov.com/housingpartnership and are due by 5 p.m. on May 13 to kriesberg@wpgov.com .