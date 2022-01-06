Towns gear up for municipal elections

Election season for local governments in Fraser, Grand Lake, Kremmling and Winter Park has kicked off with candidate petitions now available at the town halls.

The municipal election on April 5 will include three seats on Fraser’s town board, four board seats and the mayor in Kremmling, four council seats in Winter Park and four Grand Lake board positions. Grand Lake will also likely have two ballot questions.

Interested candidates must return their petition by Jan. 24 with the last day to withdraw on Jan. 31.

In Fraser, the open seats belong to board members Katie Soles, Andy Miller and Kaydee Fisher. All three seats are four-year terms.

For Winter Park’s council, three of the open seats are four-year term positions, currently filled by Mayor Nick Kutrumbos, Rebecca Kaufmann and Art Ferrari, as well as one two-year term seat, currently filled by Mike Davlin.

Winter Park seats are elected at-large and the council will appoint a mayor and mayor pro-tem following the election.

Unlike Winter Park, Kremmling will elect its mayor, who right now is Grover Pryor, as well as three four-year seats, currently filled by Wes Howell, Leo Pesch and Erik Woog, and a two-year seat, which Dave Prewitt was recently appointed to.

Similarly, Grand Lake has three four-year seats — Fawn Calvin-Braley, Tom Bruton and Cindy Southway — and one two-year seat — Christina Bergquist — up for election.

The winning candidate with the lowest number of votes typically gets the shorter term seats.

In addition to board seats, Grand Lake is discussing two potential ballot questions for voters. One would address the town’s marijuana moratorium and potential marijuana sales tax and another would decide the fate of a land sale to support the ArtSpace workforce housing project.

For Fraser, Grand Lake and Kremmling, ballots will be mailed out, likely in early March, and can be returned to town drop boxes until 7 p.m. April 5. Winter Park will not have a mail-in election, but will have a polling station at the town hall on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.