Tracy Temple wins Grand Lake Men’s Golf Club title
The Grand Lake Men’s Golf Club completed its 2020 season Thursday as Tracy Temple edged Todd Mayfield for the low gross championship, 145-148, over two days and 36 holes of play.
In the low gross competition, Greg Hansen held off defending champion Ted Roberts, shooting rounds of 77 and 78. Roberts was second with rounds of 78 and 82.
Grand Lake men’s club president Lorin Nessan announced he is stepping down from his position. Board members Jack Eggleston, John Pratt and Nick Drelles have begun a process to select Nessan’s successor for 2021.
