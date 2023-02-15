Traffic alert: US 40 west of Craig closed due to safety concerns
Craig Daily Press
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 40 has been closed between Colorado Highway 13 in Craig and the Utah border, one mile west of Dinosaur, due to safety concerns.
The closure stretches from mile marker 89 to mile marker 2. Also, Colorado Highway 318 from Maybell to Utah state line is also closed. Drivers should expect delays.
