Traffic stop leads to drug seizure

A traffic stop in Winter Park led to the arrest of one man who allegedly had a large quantity of psychedelic mushrooms, Xanax and cocaine in his possession.

Around 9:45 p.m. Dec. 1, Fraser Winter Park Police stopped a tan Nissan for driving without headlights.

According to an arrest affidavit, the driver, later identified as Christopher Riffle, 36, got out of his car and ignored officers’ orders until they decided to detain him.

The affidavit said Riffle’s driver’s license was revoked, and officers noted he smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.

A search of Riffle’s car revealed numerous empty alcohol bottles, over 200 grams of mushrooms, about 14 grams of Xanax and 47 grams of cocaine, as well as a scale, a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

Riffle was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of unlawful distribution of illegal substances, obstructing a peace officer, driving with a revoked license, failure to display headlights and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, He remained in custody at the Grand County Jail on a $7,500 bond. Riffle is scheduled to be in court Dec. 8.