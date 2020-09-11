Trail improvements at Snow Mountain Ranch finish in time for fall leaves

A series of improvements to the 9 Mile hiking trail at the YMCA-Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby have been finished just in time for fall.

Courtesy the YMCA-Snow Mountain Ranch

Leaf peeping season is upon us, and one of Grand County’s most popular properties is touting a newly redone trail to color visitor’s views of the changing landscape.

Just in time for fall, YMCA of the Rockies-Snow Mountain Ranch is celebrating completed upgrades to the 9 Mile hiking trail. The list of improvements includes widening the trail to allow hikers more room to pass, a reroute for better drainage and less erosion, and trail resurfacing.

The work was the result of a $17,980 Open Lands, Rivers, and Trails Grant, along with donations from long-time Snow Mountain Ranch supporters, and the Bowles and Johnson families, according to Snow Mountain Ranch.

In addition to the renovations, the work has also allowed guests the option of a low-mileage, beginner/intermediate trail for a shorter and easier hike that also offers stunning views of Grand County.

Since the completion of the work, Snow Mountain Ranch says it has noticed an increase in the number of hikers on the trail, and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Visitors will need Day Passes to use the trail. At the program building, Day Passes will be available again through the fall season. For more, snowmountainranch.org.