Trail improvements at Snow Mountain Ranch finish in time for fall leaves
Leaf peeping season is upon us, and one of Grand County’s most popular properties is touting a newly redone trail to color visitor’s views of the changing landscape.
Just in time for fall, YMCA of the Rockies-Snow Mountain Ranch is celebrating completed upgrades to the 9 Mile hiking trail. The list of improvements includes widening the trail to allow hikers more room to pass, a reroute for better drainage and less erosion, and trail resurfacing.
The work was the result of a $17,980 Open Lands, Rivers, and Trails Grant, along with donations from long-time Snow Mountain Ranch supporters, and the Bowles and Johnson families, according to Snow Mountain Ranch.
In addition to the renovations, the work has also allowed guests the option of a low-mileage, beginner/intermediate trail for a shorter and easier hike that also offers stunning views of Grand County.
Since the completion of the work, Snow Mountain Ranch says it has noticed an increase in the number of hikers on the trail, and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
Visitors will need Day Passes to use the trail. At the program building, Day Passes will be available again through the fall season. For more, snowmountainranch.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User