Trail Ridge Road closes at Grand Lake entrance
Rocky Mountain National Park has closed Trail Ridge Road at the Grand Lake entrance due to heavy snow and low visibility.
In addition to the road closure, the Kawuneeche Visitor’s Center is also closed.
US Highway 34 is closed at County Road 61 due to poor road conditions.
