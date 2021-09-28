Trail Ridge Road closes due to snow

Ice buildup and forecast snow have closed Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park rangers originally planned to close the roads at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, but early snow and ice accumulations at Rock Cut on Trail Ridge Roads led the park to close the roads at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Trail Ridge is closed at the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park and at Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park.

The National Weather Service forecast snow on the mountain peaks starting Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday night.

For up to date status information on Trail Ridge Road, call the recorded line at 970-586-1222.