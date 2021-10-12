Trail Ridge Road closes due to weather, but hasn’t officially closed for season

Despite a note on COtrip.org stating that Trail Ridge Road has closed for the season, Rocky Mountain National Park officials have not decided if that’s the case.

The stretch of highway through the national park remained closed Tuesday due to ice, snow and wind conditions. The closures were at Milner Pass/Continental Divide on the west side, about 16 miles from the Grand Lake entrance, and Rainbow Curve on the east side.

A spokesperson for the park said that officials have not yet made a decision as to whether it is closed for the season as of Tuesday morning. Trail Ridge Road typically closes on or around Oct. 23.

Call the Trail Ridge Road Status Line at 970-586-1222 for the most up-to-date status of the road.

Timed-entry reservations are no longer required at Rocky Mountain National Park as of Tuesday. Park passes are still required.