Trail Ridge Road closes due to weather
news@skyhinews.com
Trail Ridge Road has closed due to deteriorating conditions of snow accumulation, low visibility and freezing temperatures. For an updated recorded status line of Trail Ridge Road, call 970-586-1222.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Trail Ridge Road closes due to weather
Trail Ridge Road has closed due to deteriorating conditions of snow accumulation, low visibility and freezing temperatures. For an updated recorded status line of Trail Ridge Road, call 970-586-1222.