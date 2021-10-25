Trail Ridge Road closes for season

Rocky Mountain National Park closed Trail Ridge Road to through traffic on Monday for the remainder of the season.

Weather permitting, Trail Ridge Road remains open to Milner Pass on the west side of the park and to Rainbow Curve on the east side. The road along the Kawuneeche Valley, as well as Horseshoe Park, Moraine Park and Bear Lake Road also remain open.

The popular thoroughfare closes seasonally each winter for conditions of drifting snow, high winds and below- freezing temperatures occur above 10,000 feet.

Trail Ridge Road typically reopens for through traffic the last week in May, weather permitting. It opened on May 29 this year.

Old Fall River Road closed to vehicle traffic on Oct. 4. Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road will remain open to bicycles and leashed pets through November 30. Leashed pets and bicycles are only allowed on the road, not on side trails.

Both roads revert to winter trail status on Dec. 1, meaning no bicycles or leashed pets, but pedestrians, snowshoers and skiers are allowed to continue use.