Trail Ridge Road ends season after closing due to East Troublesome Fire

Trail Ridge Road officially closed for the season Tuesday, though a large stretch of the road has not been open since the East Troublesome Fire blazed through Rocky Mountain National Park.

The seasonal strip of US Highway 34 connects Grand Lake to Estes Park and closes every winter. Grand Lake evacuees of the East Troublesome Fire were able to use Trail Ridge Road for evacuations on Oct. 21 until fallen trees blocked the roadway. The road has been closed since then.

Trail Ridge Road is currently open to the Many Parks Curve on the east side and to the Grand Lake Entrance on the west side. The park is not open beyond the Grand Lake Entrance due to safety issues from the fire on the lower western portion of Trail Ridge Road.

Old Fall River Road has also closed for the season. Both will remain open to bicycles and leashed pets on the eastern side through Nov. 30, re-opening April 1. Trail Ridge Road is currently closed between the Colorado River Trailhead and Grand Lake Entrance to all uses.

Last year, Trail Ridge Road closed for the season Oct. 7. The road normally opens the last week of May, weather permitting, but didn’t open until June 4 this year.