Trail Ridge Road now open
According to the Rocky Mountain National Park Service, Trail Ridge Road has reopened. Due to melting snow on the road and the potential for freezing temperatures, visitors should be prepared for icy conditions. Because weather conditions may change rapidly on this high elevation road, park visitors should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly. A timed entry reservation is required to travel Trail Ridge Road between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
