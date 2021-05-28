Trail Ridge Road officially opens in Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park’s iconic Trail Ridge Road has opened, marking the unofficial start of summer in Grand County.

As visitors hoped, the highest continuous paved road in the United States opened just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The stretch of US Highway 34 through Rocky connects Grand Lake and Estes Park.

The earliest Trail Ridge Road has ever reopened was May 7, 2002, and the latest reopening date came on June 26, 1943.

Rocky officials said on Twitter that the road would remain open as long as weather and conditions permit. Weather conditions can close Trail Ridge Road quickly and at any time.

Officials noted that the forecast for higher elevations in Rocky, including Trail Ridge Road, call for snow Saturday night through Monday. Drivers should call 970-586-1222 for updates.

Trail Ridge Road typically stays open through October, weather permitting. Last year, the road closed Oct. 21 due to the East Troublesome Fire and did not reopen for the rest of the year.