Trail Ridge Road reopens after 4 day weather closure

Trail Ridge Road has reopened after closing Monday evening due to inclement weather.

On Tuesday, park snowplow operators experienced visibility less than 100 feet due to blowing snow on sections of the road above treeline, according to a release from Rocky Mountain National Park.

Once the snow and winds subsided, the release said that park snowplows operators encountered 6-8 feet snow drifts between the Alpine Visitor Center and Lava Cliffs. Both lanes are now clear on Trail Ridge Road.

The closure came just days after Rocky had opened the road for the season.

Reservations are still required to enter the park, including to drive Trail Ridge Road, and are available at recreation.gov. Permits are needed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all areas of the park for vehicles.