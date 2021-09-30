Trail Ridge Road reopens after snow

Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park have reopened after being closed Tuesday evening and through Wednesday.

Rocky officials reopened the routes around noon on Thursday, but noted the status of Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road are weather dependent.

Ice buildup and forecast snow closed the two popular roads in Rocky on Tuesday evening at the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park and at Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park.

The National Weather Service forecasts storms starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

For up to date status information on Trail Ridge Road, call the recorded line at 970-586-1222.