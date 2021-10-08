Trail Ridge Road temporarily closing Friday night
Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will be temporarily closing Friday night due to forecasted weather above 11,000 feet of snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures.
According to an update from park officials, the closure will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday from the Many Parks Curve on the east side to the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side. The closures could begin earlier if conditions warrant.
Officials added that the road conditions will be evaluated early tomorrow and closure locations may change. For an updated recorded status line of Trail Ridge Road, call 970-586-1222.
The average winter closure date of Trail Ridge Road is usually around Oct. 23.
