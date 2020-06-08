Trail Ridge Road to close at 6 p.m.

After opening for the season on June 4, Trail Ridge Road will close at 6 p.m. Monday due to weather.

Only a few days after Rocky Mountain National Park opened Trail Ridge Road for the season, the park announced the road would close Monday night due to weather.

Trail Ridge Road will close to through traffic 6 p.m. Monday night to prepare for the snow forecasted by the National Weather Service to begin falling around 5 p.m.

The NWS prediction estimates roughly 8-9 inches of snow to fall above 10,000 feet and winds up to 25 mph on Monday night.

A spokesperson for Rocky said the road would be evaluated on Tuesday to determine its conditions and when it will be reopened.

To check on the status of Trail Ridge Road, call the hotline at 970-586-1222.