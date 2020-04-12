Transit manager who led Lift system to leave Winter Park

Winter Park's Lift transit system was named Colorado's resort transit agency of the year in 2019 thanks in large part to Transit Manager Michael Koch (second from right). Koch announced he will be leaving his position in October.

Courtesy Winter Park

After four years of building up Winter Park’s transit system from the ground-up, Transit Manager Michael Koch is moving on from his position with the town.

Koch started as the town’s transit manager in 2016, when the only public transportation was a resort-operated shuttle service. He has since helmed the roll out of the Lift, a regional bus system.

“I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to work in this beautiful community if it weren’t for the support of our residents in passing the transit sales tax in 2015,” Koch said in a release announcing his departure. “I feel I was able to bring my passion for transit and work with our locals to develop this renowned system.”

During his tenure, Koch secured over $19 million in grants for the transit system, expanding the system to Fraser and Granby and receiving recognition for the system from transportation agencies, including the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies.

Koch will continue in his position through October 2020.

“Deciding to move on was difficult with the unprecedented support the system receives from our community, Town Council, and our funding partners, and with a docket of exciting projects on the horizon,” he said. “It’s been an absolute pleasure serving the Fraser Valley, I’ll never forget this experience.”

Winter Park plans to start the search for Koch’s replacement soon, before his October departure.