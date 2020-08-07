Treasurer position up for grabs on November ballot

Voters will see two candidates for treasurer on the Grand County ballot this November following a retirement.

The two treasurer candidates are Frank DeLay, a Republican, and Teri Tanton, a Democrat. The candidate elected in November will fill the vacancy following the retirement of Christina Whitmer and complete Whitmer’s four year term, which ends in January 2023.

Tanton is currently serving as the interim treasurer for the county, and before that worked as the deputy treasurer for 17 years.

DeLay was the president of Grand Mountain Bank for 17 years, leaving the position earlier this year following a merger. He currently works as the operations manager for NextHome Choice.