Dead tree removal begins on Strawberry area in Fraser Valley

The Bureau of Land Management is removing hazardous trees from the Strawberry Special Recreation Management Area beginning Friday to improve forest health, wildlife habitat and public safety.

BLM officials said the project will remove dead timber where a recent bark beetle infestation killed more than 80% of trees. With less competition for sunlight and space, the tree removal is intended to stimulate growth of grasses and forbs, shrubs and seedling trees.

Removing stands of dead trees at risk of falling on visitors will also improve public safety, officials added.

“We recognize this area is a popular destination for mountain biking, hiking, off-highway vehicle riding and other activities,” Kremmling Field Manager Bill Mills said in a release. “We are implementing this project to improve this area for the public and make it safe while recreating.”

The project overlaps with The Phases non-motorized trail system and designated roads with dispersed campsites. Some trails or areas may be periodically closed during tree falling and heavy equipment operations.

Signs will be posted to alert visitors to hazards, and visitors are urged to obey area and trail closure for their safety.