Trespassing on closed section of Ridge Trail will be reported, HTA says

A trails organization has reported that even after a private property owner revoked public access through their land, users continue to trespass on the closed section of Ridge Trail.

Late last month, representatives removed access to the part of Ridge Trail that runs across private property due to the lack of respect that users had shown both the property owners and its representatives. The Headwaters Trails Alliance reported that before the closure users had been ignoring requests to stay on the trail.

The closure continues to be in place, but property representatives said that they have found areas where individuals have climbed the gates, come through the fence or otherwise ignored the private property signage.

Beyond prints from cyclists, skiers and foot users, several individuals have been encountered recreating on the property since the closure, HTA said. The organization added that because entering the property is trespassing, violators caught in person or on camera will be reported to the police.

The Idlewild Trail System, which the closed trail connects to, remains open but cannot be accessed via Ridge Trail while that section of private property is closed to the public.

The Colorado Headwaters Land Trust clarified after the closure was announced that while the property has a conservation easement, that easement does not guarantee public access. The document for this easement states that affording public access is at the discretion of the landowner, the trust added.

HTA is asking for users to spread the word and to remind all recreationalists to stay off the private property until the closure is lifted.

“Please, just respect the property owner’s request to stay off their land and with any luck, one day in the future, we may once again become welcome guests on the Ridge Trail,” HTA said in a Facebook post.