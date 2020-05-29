Fishing report: Trout biting in local waters

From the lakes to the rivers, the fishing is productive all across Grand County right now.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is your Grand County fishing report for the week of May 25. Fishing has been very good and should be for the next few weeks.

Lake Granby: Temps are in the low 50s. Fishing for everything is very good. Rainbows are around the inlets, bait, spoons and jigs are catching fish. Browns are being caught on small swim baits and jerk baits in the rocks. Lake trout are being caught in 20-70 feet of water on jigs tipped with sucker meat.

Williams Fork: The surface temp is 50 degrees, warming to 55 degrees on a sunny day. Water capacity is 89% and the lake is roughly 10 feet down.

Lake trout are being caught in 30-65 feet of water. With a little patience anglers should be able to catch a limit.

Jigging small plastics tipped with sucker meat has been producing most of the fish. Rainbows are being caught primarily around the inlet area in 5-10 feet of water. Pike are up shallow spawning and have been tough to get to bite.

Larger lake trout seem to be in shallower water, and smaller fish are in the deeper water. Northern pike and kokanee fishing is slower.

Shore fishermen are catching rainbows early and late in the day. The inlet area is the best spot for casting small spinners or spoons. — Randy Hall, guide

Grand Lake: Rainbow and brown fishing remains excellent. Fish are being caught all around the lake. Work the shoreline with small tubes and cranks early and late in the day working deeper as the sun hits the water.

Lake trout are being caught at 30-65 feet deep. Small tubes tipped with sucker have been working well. — Dan Shannon, guide

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.