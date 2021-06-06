Trout Unlimited gets $255K for watershed restoration

Grand County’s chapter of Trout Unlimited received funding for restoration of the South Platte watershed.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation awarded Trout Unlimited $255,695 for restoration work on the natural function and habitats in the South Platte watershed, which is along the Rockies and includes Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as parts of Wyoming and Nebraska.

The work will take place on 164 acres of riparian habitat, 111 acres of wetland habitat and 4.3 miles of stream habitat. The goal is to improve the environment for native species, including the boreal toad, northern leopard frog, bald eagle, Lewis’s woodpecker, short-eared owls and river otter.

Trout Unlimited is one of 10 groups to receive grant funding from the NFWF’s Restoration and Stewardship of Outdoor Resources and Environment (RESTORE) program. This year, over $3 million in projects were awarded.

Other projects include restoration work in the Swan River Valley in Summit County for improved trout habitats and efforts to restore sagebrush shrublands and wet meadows in Northwest Colorado by the Wildlands Restoration Volunteers.

The RESTORE program is run in partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Occidental, Bureau of Land Management, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Gates Family Foundation, US Forest Service, US Natural Resources Conservation Services and Corteva Agriscience.